Aditya Roy Kapur on shooting for Malang: There were parts of my life that resonate with the character

Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will hit the screens on February 7, 2020

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in ’s Kalank and post the debacle of Kalank, Aditya is now gearing up for the release of Mohit Suri’s Malang as the actor reunites with his Aashiqui 2 director. Ever since the trailer of Malang was dropped online, fans have been in awe of Aditya Roy Kapur as the actor is seen in a never seen look before. Now as per reports, Aditya will be seen donning two avatars in the action-drama.

During a recent interview, Aditya Roy Kapur was asked about shooting for the film in Goa and the actor revealed that while shooting in Goa, he was reminded of his childhood days. Aditya said that the film reminded him of his “footloose, fancy-free” teenage years because the younger portion in the film is something that he could identify with very closely with because “there were parts of my life that resonate with that character”. Furthermore, Aditya revealed that in his teens, he would spend a lot of time in Goa, and so, he knew the world.

While shooting for the film, Aditya revealed that they went in and around Goa and he took everyone along and showed them the places that he would frequent and the things he would do and “we created some interesting things. I found out that there was so much of my past in it.” Also, Aditya revealed that Malang was a physically demanding film as he needed to be fit in both the looks. Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

