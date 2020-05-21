Aditya Roy Kapur with Shraddha Kapoor or Disha Patani; With which star do you think he looks the best? COMMENT

Aditya Roy Kapur has collaborated with both Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani for some movies. We'd like to know with which actress do you think he looks the best. Do let us know in the comments section.

Aditya Roy Kapur is among the heartthrobs of the Bollywood film industry who has carved a niche for himself within a very short period. The actor wins millions of hearts with his brilliant performances in all the movies. Aditya has collaborated with many actresses for his movies including , , , , and others. We all remember Aashiqui 2 when Aditya and Shraddha teamed up for the first time and did wonders thereby leading the movie to become a super hit.

There is no denying that the two actors’ sizzling chemistry was one of the main reasons behind the movie’s success. Interestingly, they have appeared together in another movie titled Ok Jaanu. Aditya's latest release, Malang saw him collaborating with the stunning diva Disha Patani and once again the audience loved their chemistry too. The soulful tracks from the action thriller have been brought to life by Disha and Aditya and there is no second doubt about it.

Needless to say, everyone loved his on-screen chemistry with both these B-town divas. But with whom does he look the best on-screen according to you? Well, of course, there is no denying that both the on-screen chemistries are amazing and have received a humongous response from everyone. But opinions differ and it may happen in this case too. Drop your valuable comments below and let us know with which actress does Aditya Roy Kapur looks the best.

