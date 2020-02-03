Aditya Roy Kapur on signing Sadak 2: Alia told me her dad wants to meet me for work & I agreed immediately

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for Mohit Suri's Malang will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 which also stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

Aditya Roy Kapur is all geared up for his upcoming project, Mohit Suri's Malang also starring , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The actor will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 which also stars , Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. On signing the film, Aditya said to PTI, "Alia told me her dad wants to meet me for work, I agreed immediately. Bhatt Sahab took me through the film (Sadak 2), I said yes then and there, not left a chance like that to pass me by. It is once in a lifetime opportunity. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked with him."

Further working with Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya said, "I have interacted with him a lot during Aashiqui 2 but to interact with him in this dynamic of being a director and working under him as an actor was enriching." The Malang actor further praising the director's work said, "He is such a beautiful director to work with. He gets you into a certain emotional space and believes it is his job to get you there. It is a priceless thing to have as an actor for a director to come and explain it to you. He is an insightful and profound man that he can open up these windows in your mind just by talking to you and get you into that space. He is so selfless for you, so you do everything for him."

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 film that starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead. In Sadak 2, Alia will be seen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja and Sanjay. Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Akshay Anand, Jisshu Sengupta will also be a part of the film. Sadak 2 is produced by Mukesh Bhatt and is slated to hit the screens on July 10, 2020.

