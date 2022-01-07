Aditya Roy Kapur to soon start shooting for 'Thadam' remake; REPORTS

Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to have a year filled with work. Recently, as per a source, it was confirmed that the ‘OK Jaanu’ actor is all set to commence shooting for ‘The Night Manager’ remake and ‘Thadam’ remake. The handsome actor was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo which had an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and more. Aditya was highly praised for his impeccable performance in this Netflix film. With Ludo being his last project, the fans are extremely excited to see what the talented actor presents next.

Recently, a source close to Aditya revealed that he has packed a slate for this year. “He starts shooting for both the projects - The Night Manager remake and Thadam remake - simultaneously in the month of January.” The source also informed that the ‘Kalank’ actor will be shooting long hours and will pull off night shifts to juggle between the starkly different projects. For the unversed, Vardhan Ketkar will make his directorial debut with the remake of 'Thadam'. The original, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, starred Smruthi Venkat, Tanya Hope, Arun Vijay, and Vidya Pradeep in a double role. 'The Night Manager,' on the other hand, is an espionage thriller in which a clandestine agent and a hidden armaments dealer engage in a frantic cat and mouse chase. Tom Hiddleston plays the main in the 2016 original series. Aditya will play the titular role in the remake.

