Aditya Roy Kapur spills the beans on Ranbir Kapoor’s bachelor party: ‘There was no bash, I’m still waiting’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dominated the headlines as the couple recently tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of close friends and family. Although the actors remained tight-lipped about their marriage, updates from their wedding circulated on the internet. It was also reported that Ranbir Kapoor might host a bachelor party ahead of his wedding, however, Ranbir's close friend and co-star Aditya Roy Kapur has now revealed that the Sanju actor did not host any party. For those unaware, Aditya and Ranbir shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

During an appearance on Koffee with Karan, the Ranbir had said he would have loved to invite Aditya, Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to his bachelorette. The ‘Aashiqui 2’ actor spilled the beans on Ranbir’s bachelorette on The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “Hua hi nahi party, I’m still waiting.” Post their wedding, Ranbir and Alia hosted a bash at their residence and invited top Bollywood stars. Aditya Roy Kapur was also among the guests at the party. Apart from him, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora graced the event.

After tying the knot, Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle and wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir is currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in Manali. While Alia is filming for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.