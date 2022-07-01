Aditya Roy Kapur wishes to do a sports film, reveals the real reason for doing Rashtra Kavach Om

Aditya Roy Kapur’s movie Rashtra Kavach Om was just released today and fans have been jumping with joy. Ever since the film was announced, everyone was excited to watch Aditya in this hardcore action-packed film. Well, in a recent interview with Mashable India Aditya opened up a lot of things about his life, his choice of films and how he wishes to do a sports film, and the reason he chose Rashtra Kavach Om.

Recalling his childhood days, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that he always wanted to become a cricketer. He said that he was pretty good at that game and was a proper left arm over the wicket fast bowler. But then due to his studies and tutions, he lost touch with the game completely. When asked if he wants to be a part of any sports film, the actor revealed that he wants to do a sports film and said that it would be fun.

Talking further about getting lover boy roles after Aashiqui 2, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that when you get success in one genre then people want you to do the same kind of stuff. “Isiliye main om kar raha hu because I really have an action keeda. I was an action fanatic when I was a kid,” added the actor.

Aditya's ripped physique is undoubtedly the highlight of the film. Talking about the physique, he said that it took a lot of time to build it. "For this film, I also had to do action training for 4 months. When you do action, you lose muscles, in the morning I was doing 2 hours of action, losing muscles, and in the evening trying again to build muscles. It's like an antithesis and that's why it made it much tougher for me to put on the mass along with the training." the actor said.

Further, he added that in Malang he did a little action, but in this film, it requires a whole another commitment on his behalf. Aditya said that it was fun to train day in and day out. Produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan, the film will hit cinema halls on July 1.

