Aditya Roy Kapur is working hard on the sets of ‘OM: The Battle Within’; See BTS PIC

One of the busiest actors working currently in the Hindi film industry, Aditya Roy Kapur has multiple projects in his kitty. Aditya is currently shooting for his upcoming venture ‘Om: The Batte Within’. The actioner was announced last year and it also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the leading part. Recently Aditya and Sanjana were spotted by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport as they were going out of town to continue the further schedule of the venture. Aditya, who is often not active on social media took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of ‘Om: The Battle Within’.

Aditya took to Instagram and shared a picture where he is lying down on a white couch comfortably. Aditya is relaxing with closed eyes wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans and grey sneakers. Showcasing his humor, Aditya wrote in the caption, “Hard at work on the sets of OM”. Several of his fans and followers took to the comment section and wrote complimentary things about the star. Amongst celebrities, Elli Avrram took to the comment section and wrote, “Shanti shanti”. Aditya will be playing an action hero in the film as the makers debuted the film’s first look poster a while ago.

Take a look at the post:

Aditya has recently announced his another forthcoming venture. Aditya will be portraying the lead character in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Thadam’. He will be playing a double role for the first time in his career. Aditya’s last two releases including ‘Ludo’ and ‘Sadak’ came out on an OTT platform. His last theatrical release so far was Mohit Suri’s directorial Malang.

Also Read| ‘Om: The Battle Within’ stars Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjana Sanghi get papped at the airport; See PICS