Aditya Roy Kapur's latest video proves his Malang co star Disha Patani's love for food; WATCH

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani having a cute conversation over Vada Pav will bright up your Sunday. Have a look at the video here:

Malang starring , Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu has been the talk of the town since the movie's posters were released. The trailer of the movie also grabbed headlines and has made the audience eagerly wait for the movie to release on the big screen. Disha and Aditya's sizzling chemistry shown in the trailer has made their fans fall in love with this new on-screen Jodi. The songs in the movie are also been loved and are topping the chartbusters.

Disha has been time and again spotted with Aditya for the promotions of Malang. The two's social media accounts have been grabbing a lot of attention. Both the actors are now and then seen posting some amazing and fun pictures and videos of each other. Some of Disha and Adi's recent posts have shown the actress's love for food. And today again Aditya posted a video on his Instagram story which has yet again proved the same. In the video, Aditya is seen asking Disha whether she will have Vada Pav, to which Disha says she is having Aloo ka Paratha. He again asks her about Vada Pav and then Disha says she already ate it. The Kalank actor asks Disha to show and then the actress says it's in her tummy and does weird expressions.

Check out Aditya and Disha's video here:

Talking about Malang, it happens to be a revenge story directed by Mohit Suri and is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020. The movie has already piqued the interest of the audiences upon the release of its trailer and amazing tracklist of songs including Malang title track, Humraah and Chal Ghar Chalen. For the unversed, Aditya Roy Kapur plays a dark character in the movie while Disha portrays a grey character.

