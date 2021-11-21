Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan are now married; Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty & others share INSIDE pic

Finally, the big day for Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan is here as the two are all set to tie the knot today. In fact, while you are reading this they may have already become a married couple. Pictures of the groom dancing his heart out in his baraat have already been going viral on the internet. Aditya looked nothing less than an Indian prince in his traditional avatar. Even Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty and others stole the limelight with their attires. But, now what has caught our attention are the inside pictures from Aditya and Anushka’s wedding that we bet will melt your hearts.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal look made for each other couple. Aditya dressed in a white dhoti and yellow kurta with a yellow jacket with intricate detailing work over it makes him look nothing less than an Indian prince. Anushka on the other hand looked lovely in a lavender coloured lehenga. Both of them had their eyes filled with love for each other. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the couple where Anushka is sitting in a sofa and Aditya is standing beside her as they both hold hands. Alia posted a crying emoji on this picture. Athiya Shetty posted a video of the couple from their garland ceremony. Even Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram stories to share a video of the couple from their wedding.

Take a look:

Speaking of their love story, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have been dating each other for over 4 years now. The duo recently hit the headlines when photos from their bachelorette surfaced on social media. The photos from their party did not only gave fans a peek of their stunning bond but also left them rejoiced. Now, the lovebirds are all set to achieve another milestone together as they decide to spend the rest of their lives together.

