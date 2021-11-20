Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan’s sangeet: BFF Alia Bhatt is a sight to behold in green lehenga

The celebration time for Bollywood celebs seems to be never-ending. After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s dreamy wedding, it is Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan who are all set to tie the knot reportedly on November 21. Their lavish pre-wedding celebration includes only close friends and family and today is the lovebird’s Sangeet ceremony. Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Krystle Dsouza and many other prominent faces are in attendance at the function.

Speaking of Alia Bhatt, the Highway star has aptly taken her ethnic game a notch higher for her best friend’s Sangeet. She opted for a light green designer lehenga that has the fashion police stunned. The actress opted for a minimal approach for accessorising her look. Bold lips, statement drop-down earrings and an infectious smile finished Alia Bhatt’s look. The main highlight of the attire was the diva’s modernised blouse, which added a western tadka to her traditional attire.

Take a look at the photos here:

On Friday, Alia Bhatt was seen dancing like no other during the couple’s Mehendi ceremony. The Brahmastra star opted for a stunning red attire to go for the occasion. The floral design of her gorgeous ensemble caught our eyes. It seems that the actor is having the time of her life at her BFF’s wedding. Apart from her, the bride’s sister, Akansha looked ethereal in a blue designer lehenga.

