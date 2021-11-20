Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan’s sangeet: Groom & bride look ethereal in the combination of black & red

Student of the Year 2 hottie Aditya Seal is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anushka Ranjan. On Saturday, the lovebirds organised a lavish Sangeet ceremony which was attended by their close friends and family members. For the occasion, the groom and the bride opted for the combination of black and red to perfectly complement each other’s attire.

While Aditya Seal looked dapper in a black metallic sherwani, on the other hand, his ladylove slayed in a classic red lehenga. Aditya finished his look with perfectly gelled hair and black formal shoes. Speaking of the bride-to-be, Anushka opted for a statement bandhgala necklace and matching drop-down earrings. A red belt around her waist to tuck in her dupatta added elegance to her indo-western look. Highlighted cheeks, bold lips and sleek hair left open completed her look, meanwhile the bride’s million-dollar smile was completely unmissable.

Take a look at the photos here:

For those unaware, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have been dating each other for 4 years now. Their Sangeet ceremony is graced by many well-known faces of Bollywood. While sister Akansha turned celestial goddess in blue, on the other hand, BFF Alia Bhatt turned heads in a stunning green lehenga. Ranveena Tandon, Krystle Dsouza, Sussanne Khan, Vaani Kapoor were some of the other guests who were in attendance.

