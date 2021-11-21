Aditya Seal on delayed honeymoon with Anushka Ranjan post wedding: Plan to travel during New Years

‘Student of the year 2’ fame actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have tied the knot. Several celebrities including Vaani Kapoor and Arslan Goni attended the ceremony. One of Anushka’s closest friends Alia Bhatt also attended the function in a lovely traditional Indian attire. Manish Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rhea Chakraborty amongst others attended the reception. In a recent chat with ETimes, Aditya opened up about the honeymoon plans with Anushka and mentioned that the couple won’t be jetting off to travel anytime soon considering there are several pandemic-related restrictions.

Aditya said, “We wanted to go on our honeymoon right after marriage and had even booked tickets. But, we were informed that the flight was canceled and we had the choice of booking the flights on another date. Then, we chose another destination but realized that there were 10-day quarantine rules and therefore we decided to postpone our honeymoon. We plan to travel during the New Years now." Aditya and Anushka have been in a relationship for the last four years. Aditya proposed to Anushka in Paris. Anushka candidly opened up about her family’s equation with Aditya and mentioned that her mother treats him like a son.

Anushka said, “I have never loved someone so deeply. I have tremendous respect for Aditya and we are best of friends. Aditya's family is great and my family likes him a lot. It is a happy time when we all get together. My mother finds a son in Aditya while my father still portrays that he is the daughter's father so he will take time. It is a lot of fun and we constantly crack jokes."

