Aditya Thackeray REACTS to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: I have no connection with his death in any manner
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which has been one of the most heartbreaking news of the year, has opened a can of worms and has instigated several speculations over what transpired with him. In fact, there have been reports linking Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya Thackeray to Sushant’s unfortunate death. The media reports suggested that Aditya was present at a party at the late actor’s residence a night before he took the drastic step. And now, days after the speculations surfaced against the young politician, Aditya has released a sharp statement over the matter.
The young Shiv Sena leader has clarified that he has no connection with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise. Aditya shared the statement in Marathi language and slammed the personal remarks made against him and his family. “People are doing mud slinging on me personally and members of the Thackeray family.... I have no connection with #SushantSinghRajput's death in any manner. This is politics over someone's death,” he said in the statement.
Take a look at Aditya Thackeray’s statement about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case:
हे तर गलिच्छ राजकारण pic.twitter.com/SvvBtU6qHC
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 4, 2020
Meanwhile, Sushant’s case has been coming up with new twists by the day. While his family has filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing of abetment to suicide along with exploiting him financially, his friends have asserted that the late actor can never take such a drastic step in life. Besides, Sushant’s former assistant has claimed that the actor had changed post his Europe trip with Rhea last year.
