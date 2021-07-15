Adivi Sesh sends birthday wishes to Sandeep Unnikrishnan's mother 'Honored to play your son in Major'

Actor Adivi Sesh, who plays the role of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, in upcoming bilingual film "Major", took to social media on Thursday to send birthday wishes to the braveheart's mother Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan.

Sesh took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Sandeep's father K. Unnikrishnan and mother Dhanalakshmi.

"Happy Birthday Aunty :) I'm honoured to play your son in #MajorTheFilm. Thank you for believing in me. For being there for me. No matter what, You and Uncle have me for life," he captioned the image.

The film's shooting resumed here this week and is expected to be over by August.

"Major" is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee M. Manjrekar. The film, directed by Sashikiran Tikka, is the debut production of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

