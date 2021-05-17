Adline Castelino makes India proud as she enters TOP 5 at Miss Universe

22-year-old Adline Castelino made the cut and entered top 10 at the ongoing 69th Miss Universe pageant in Florida.

It was a big night for 22-year-old Adline Castelino as the Indian model entered the top 5 at the ongoing Miss Universe pageant. Adline made the cut to the top 10 alongside Jamaica's Miqueal Symone Williams, Peru's Janick Maceta, Australia's Maria Thattil, Puerto Rico's Estefanía Soto, Thailand's Amanda Obdam, Costa Rica's Ivonne Cerdas, Mexico's Andrea Meza and Brazil's Julia Gama.

Strutting down the ramp earlier in the day, Adline looked stunning in a dazzling golden gown. She also won hearts in the national costume round as well as the bikini round. Miss Universe is being held at the Hotel Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida, Miami. Adline began the journey by competing against 72 other beauty queens from across the globe for the 69th Miss Universe title. She is now in the top 5 as the competition only gets tougher.

Sharing a glimpse of her journey on social media, Adline wrote, "If I could pen down this feeling without getting overwhelmed about how I felt as I stood there witnessing people around the world cheering , flags waving high and even if I missed seeing I felt like I was home. I thought of you India and what we are going through.The love that people give you when they are hurting themselves is the purest form of love one can experience. I’m grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day! I saw hope ,a hope that will be ours soon."

Earlier, India has won 2 Miss Universe titles, Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

