Adnan Sami on being conferred with Padma Shri Award: I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude

After Adnan Sami’s name was announced for the Padma Shri Award, the renowned singer expressed his infinite gratitude for the honour.

Renowned singer Adnan Sami is beaming with happiness and pride and he has all the rights to do so. After all, he has been among the selected 118 awardees for the prestigious Padma Shree award this year. Adnan, along with , and Ekta Kapoor, has been honoured the fourth highest civilian award of the country for excellence in the field of performing arts. Needless to say, the acclaimed singer has been over the moon with the honour.

Adnan recently took it to micro-blogging site Twitter to express his contentment over the news and wrote that he is overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the prestigious accolade. He even called the greatest moment of his 34 years of musical journey so far. “The greatest moment for any Artiste is to be appreciated & recognised by his/her government. I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the ‘Padma Shri’ by the Government of India. It has been a 34 years musical journey. ‘Bohot Shukriya’!! #PadmaAwards,” Adnan tweeted.

The greatest moment for any Artiste is to be appreciated & recognised by his/her government. I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the ‘Padma Shri’ by the Government of India.

It has been a 34 years musical journey..

‘Bohot Shukriya’!!#PadmaAwards — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 25, 2020

To note, Adnan Sami, who was born to Pakistani parents in the UK, was granted Indian citizenship in 2016. The singer had requested for Indian citizenship to the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2015 on humanitarian grounds after Pakistani passport expired and was not renewed by Pakistan's government. Adnan’s request was accepted by the Indian Home Ministry with effect from January 1, 2016. Talking about the work front, Adnan has several popular tracks to his name which include Kabhi to Nazar Milao, Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob, Tera Chehra, Mujhko Bhi Toh Lift Kara De, etc

