Adnan Sami deletes all his posts, shares a cryptic ‘ALVIDA’ message on Instagram; Fans are worried

Adnan Sami made the headlines for the most unusual reason today. The renowned singer, who has been quite active on social media, took the internet by storm after he abruptly deleted all his Instagram posts. Yes! Adnan Sami has removed each of his posts from his account. But this is not all. Adnan Sami also went on to share a cryptic message on Instagram. The message read as, “Alvida” which means goodbye. Much to everyone’s surprise, Adnan Sami’s Instagram account is left with just this one post.

Ever since Adnan Sami deleted his posts and shared this cryptic post, fans have been wondering if this is a promotional stunt for an upcoming song or is he planning to bid adieu to social media. Needless to say, fans are quite worried for Adnan and the comment section of his post was filled with comments wondering what made Adnan delete all his posts. A fan wrote, “What happened sir? I think this is a new beginning! Your new song or something?”. Another Instagram user commented on the post, “Are you okay sir”.

Take a look at Adnan Sami’s post here:

For the uninitiated, Adnan Sami was granted Indian citizenship in 2016 a year after he had requested the citizenship on humanitarian grounds after his Pakistani passport had expired and was not renewed by the government. He was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2020. Talking about his work front, Adnan Sami has given us several hit numbers including Mujhko Bhi Toh Lift Kara De, Tera Chehra, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, etc.

