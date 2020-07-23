  1. Home
Adnan Sami gives a savage reply to online trolls telling him to be a vegan

Adnan Sami has reacted to a troll suggesting that he turn vegan and avoid non-vegetarian food. The singer feels we should respect individual choices.
Mumbai Updated: July 23, 2020 06:14 pm
The singer had shared photographs of Qabuli Pulao and lamb shanks prepared by his sister Friba Faryabi. While most netizens loved the pictures, some trolls quickly got into action.

A troll asked the singer: "You will again gain weight if you eat too much meat. Be Vegan." Replying to the tweet, Sami wrote on his verified Twitter account: "Do you ever hear a non-vegetarian constantly preach to you to become a non-vegetarian? No! So be happy with what you are and keep it to yourself! Live and let live and respect everyone's choices! It's a free world! You don't like meat -- That's fins... Nobody's perfect!"

Sami is very active on Twitter and keeps interacting with fans. He does not shy away from giving a piece of his mind to trolls as and when required.

Recently, the singer had shared a photo of the dish Nihari cooked by his wife Roya. Reacting to his post, a user reminded him that he is having Pakistan's national dish. Pakistani national-turned-Indian citizen Adnan Sami replied: "Ummm... It belongs to Uttar Pradesh and was invented in Lucknow! So you have an Indian dish as Pakistan's 'National Dish'... Just like Urdu which also is originally from India... Etc etc! Carry on!"

Another user expressed: "Not surprising that many popular things in Pakistan actually have roots in India. Just many many popular things in India have roots in Pakistan. After all both Indians and Pakistanees belonged to the same nation not too long ago."

To this the singer replied: "There's no such thing as 'roots in Pakistan'... The Pakistani 'root' that you are referring to is actually Indian "ONLY"!!"

