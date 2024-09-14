Adnan Sami opens up on returning to Bollywood 9 years after Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaanz: ‘It was not a calculated move’

Pinkvilla was the first to confirm the news of Adnan Sami’s much-awaited Bollywood comeback. We had exclusively informed our readers that the seasoned singer had crooned a romantic melody for Kasoor which might be released anytime soon. Sami has now expressed his excitement about the same and admitted that his hiatus of nine years was not a calculated move but quite a natural execution.

For the unversed, Adnan last sang the iconic Bhar Do Jholi Meri song in Salman Khan’s superhit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Other than Kasoor, the singer has also sung a song in Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s upcoming Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. One can expect either of the songs to be released first. Now, in an interview with HT City, Adnan addressed the reason for his hiatus.

“I primarily needed a bit of time to myself to recuperate, rejuvenate, and be receptive while listening to some new stuff that has come my way. It seems like only yesterday that Bajrangi Bhaijaan happened and I sang Bhar Do Jholi. When you look back, you feel that it's been long. I'm excited about the new song,” Adnan expressed while saying that he is back in work mode and busy with concerts.

ALSO READ: Adnan Sami Birthday: Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Sonu Nigam had ‘too much fun’ celebrating singer’s big day; give heart winning musical performance; WATCH

9 years wasn’t mapped by Adnan and he feels the time flew by like a fly. However, now, the singer is happy to be walking back into the recording phase and busy experimenting. Sami admitted that he has been recording for films lately and also independent music which has become an important part of his life over the years.

Advertisement

Adnan further admitted being a bit lazy but asserted that he has never released any songs just for the sake of releasing them. Having been in the business for over 35 years, Sami is proud of his diverse discography. “But you might not find that much of quantity that would be expected in 35 years. The reason is that my approach to music is emotional. I don't look at it as a business. It is a passion for me,” Adnan expressed.

The 53-year-old believes that musician must recharge in order to deliver their best. “Logon ko bhi ek break dena chahiye to make sure they miss you. Better that they say, 'Oh he's here' than them saying 'Oh, he's here again!”, Adnan quipped.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Sami to make Bollywood comeback 9 years after Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan; To croon romantic melody for Kasoor