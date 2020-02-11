Adnan Sami reveals Arnab Goswami was watching The Two Popes while Kunal Kamra confronted him on the flight

Adnan Sami took to his Twitter handle and revealed that Arnab Goswami was watching The Two Popes that helped him keep mum while Kunal Kamra was trying to grill him on their Mumbai to Lucknow IndiGo flight.

We all are aware of the incident that took place when Arnab Goswami and stand up comedian Kunal Kamra boarded the same flight a few days ago. For the uninitiated, Kunal Kamra asked a set of questions to Arnab Goswami about his journalism on their flight journey from Mumbai to Lucknow. Kunal claimed that Arnab shunned him away calling him mentally unstable which made the gagster grill him further. Kamra recorded a video of Arnab and called him out during the flight itself.

The incident triggered a debate on social media where netizens had a mixed response. While some of them hailed Kunal for confronting Arnab, the others slammed him for invading his privacy while he was trying to evade the conversation, plugging in his earphones and looking into his screen. Kunal Kamra left no stone unturned to instigate him and get a response out of him but unlike his usual self, Arnab kept mum and netizens wonder what was it that he was watching throughout the heated conversation?

I was just speaking to my dear friend #ArnabGoswami & couldn’t help asking him how he remained so calm while he was being verbally assaulted by a joker. He said that since he’s a huge fan of Anthony Hopkins, he was watching “Two Popes” on @NetflixIndia!!

How ‘Cool’ is that?? pic.twitter.com/GrMsUftodk — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 9, 2020

Singer Adnan Sami cleared the air for us revealing in a Twitter post that Arnab Goswami was watching biographical drama film The Two Popes on Netflix on his IndiGo flight while Kunal Kamra was digging into his ears. "I was just speaking to my dear friend #ArnabGoswami & couldn’t help asking him how he remained so calm while he was being verbally assaulted by a joker. He said that since he’s a huge fan of Anthony Hopkins, he was watching “Two Popes” on @NetflixIndia!! How ‘Cool’ is that??", he wrote, but in the wake of the controversy surrounding his Padma Shri win, the post seemed to have backfired on Adnan himself.

Check out the reactions:

Watching Two Popes with black sun glasses? How cool is that? Do you think Arnab did not get rattled by the joker? Those sun glasses are supposed to cut off 75% of light, then how did he manage to convince the Two Popes? You are the only joker to believe Arnab! — nisha Dev (@nishaDev1) February 10, 2020

Adnan Sami doesn't realize that Arnab's friends in the streets doesn't read these tweets and will lynch him too for eating beef. — Shasasth (@WeThePe87764237) February 10, 2020

Bhai apna ab bharat ratna ki koshish mn lg gya h.... Ise khte hn dedication... — Qalandar... (@NomadicSaint0) February 9, 2020

Well, Arnab should play "Two Popes" in the background on his laptop while on the show. — That Angry Indian (@datangryindian) February 9, 2020

