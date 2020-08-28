  1. Home
Adnan Sami on Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health issues: He isn't alive to refute or challenge the claims

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June, 2020. However, numerous debates have emerged in connection with the late actor's case now.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has given rise to a lot of controversies and debates. The late actor passed away on 14th June. Post that, numerous speculations sprang up that revolved around his mysterious death. Things escalated after Sushant’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people on charges of abetment to suicide, siphoning off finances, and other related allegations. As the ED, CBI, and Narcotics Control Bureau have stepped in, the case is getting more baffling.  

Now, noted singer Adnan Sami, has voiced his opinion regarding the same. He has taken to Twitter in which he writes, “A simple point. Today, many psychiatrists will be willing to say anything about #SSR - even that he was psychotic; that he was his patient, etc. as it would provide that psychiatrist huge free publicity- SSR is NOT alive to refute, challenge or negate any claims..Convenient isn’t it?” Earlier, numerous celebs from the showbiz industry have opined their views concerning the late actor.

SSR is NOT alive to refute, challenge or negate any claims..Convenient isn’t it?
Adnan Sami

Meanwhile, check out Adnan Sami’s tweet below:

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty finally arrived at the DRDO house on Friday for questioning by the CBI. A day back, she made shocking revelations in connection with the case in many of her interviews. She not only defended herself but also opened up on the allegations made against her. Apart from the actress, her brother Showik, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, household staff, and many others have been already interrogated by the CBI.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister lashes out at Rhea Chakraborty over claims of strained relationship with family

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Adnan is so right. The psychiatrists who are coming out have no integrity. They are so disgusting. No morality, no personal or professional ethics.

