Adnan Sami’s ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month-long custody battle for son: I lost my mind

Zeba Bakhtiar is a popular Pakistani television and film actress who made a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry. In 1991, she made her Bollywood debut with Henna, under the direction of Randhir Kapoor. Following this, she went on to work in more Bollywood films. Although the beautiful actress was well-appreciated for her talent, her career in Bollywood was short-lived. The actress was also thrown into the limelight when she married the celebrated singer, Adnan Sami. Now, the actress has recalled her marriage with the singer and their divorce.

Zeba Bakhtiar on legal battle with Adnan Sami

In a recent interview, Zeba shared that she didn't want to continue her career in acting when she got married to Adnan Sami. She wanted to write and produce, but after her marriage, her focus shifted completely to family. Talking about the legal battle for custody of her son, she shared, “It was very difficult. But I am thankful I got back with Azaan. It was 18 months of this custody battle. I wasn’t working during that time, but a few friends of mine told me to work for my own sanity. There was a friend who was doing a serial in England and I joined the same show. I went to London for a few months to shoot that.”

Zeba Bakhtiar on her diffcult marriage

In the same interview, Zeba talked about how her marriage with Adnan Sami was difficult. The actress also mentioned that she did everything she could to save the marriage. She said, "No woman ever breaks a marriage because she wants to break it. She does it when she reaches that point...you know, a point where you cannot take beyond that. When you absolutely have to. It is never like 'I am going to be a cool and empowered woman and I will leave home'. No! It is because I have tried, and tried everything in my capacity, everything I knew, and tested all my patience and endurance. I did everything I could possibly do to save the relationship, but I am not reaching the point where this is going in any positive direction for either one of us."

For the unversed, Adnan Sami and Zeba Bakhtiar got married in 1993. They have a son, Azaan. The couple got separated soon in 1997.

