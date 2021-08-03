Adult Film Racket Case: No interim relief for Gehana Vasisth, court sets next hearing for 6 August.

The ongoing pornography case surrpunding Raj Kundra has led to several others being investigated as well as arrests. In the last few weeks, model and actress Gehana Vasisth, who reportedly starred in adult film videos, was also investigated. On Tuesday, a Mumbai Sessions court who is hearing the case did not grant interim relief to Gehana Vasisth. According to an ANI update, there will be no interim relief for the actress who arrested earlier this year and later released on bail.

As per ANI, the court has set the next hearing date for 6 August. "Pornography case: No interim relief for Gehana Vasisth by Mumbai Sessions court, next date of hearing 6th August," an ANI tweet in the matter read. She had filed a pre-arrest bail plea last week over fears of being arrested.

Gehana's lawyer Sunil Kumar had earlier elaborated on their move to file for pre-arrest bail plea. In a statement, he said, "We have moved the court for a pre-arrest anticipatory bail as there was a chance that she would have got arrested by the police." Just a day ago, the Bombay High Court also reserved its order on the petitions that were filed by Raj Kundra and his techie associate Ryan Thorpe.

Raj Kundra was arrested on 19 July and has been accused of producing and uploading pornographic content on apps like Hotshots and Bolly Fame. Any kind of pornographic business is illegal in India and those involved in the racket include executive Umesh Kamat, Pradeep Bakshi- the owner of Kenrin Limited and Gehana Vasisth among others.

As for Raj's wife Shilpa Shetty, the actress has already been questioned and has maintained her stance that she did not know about the nature of content being published on these apps.

