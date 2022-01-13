'Adventures of Tarzan' fame Hemant Birje, his wife suffer injuries in road accident: Reports

On Tuesday night, Bollywood actor Hemant Birje’s car met with an accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, as per the reports. The actor, his wife Amana, and his daughter Reshma suffered minor injuries in the road accident. It is said that the actor was driving the car which rammed into the road divider on the expressway at Urse toll booth near Pune after he lost control of the vehicle. The family was on its way to Pune from Mumbai after visiting their close family members, according to a report in Indian Express. For those unaware, actor Hemant Birje rose to fame with his role in 'Adventures of Tarzan'.

Following the accident, the actor, and his family were immediately rushed to Pawna hospital near Pune for treatment. They were later discharged. The incident is believed to have occurred on Tuesday night around 9 pm.

Talking about Hemant's work front, the actor made an appearance in 1985 Babbar Subhash's 'Adventures of Tarzan'. He essayed the role of Tarzan in his debut film co-starring Kimi Katkar. Apart from ‘Adventures of Tarzan’, Hemant also collaborated with the popular actor Mithun Chakraborty in his films. They featured together in movies including Maa Kasam (1999), Chandaal (1998), Sher-E-Hindustan (1998), Suraj (1997), Hitler (1998), Galiyon Ka Badshah (1989), and many more. Apart from Hindi cinema, Hemant also appeared in several Malayalam and Telegu hits. He even worked with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 2005 movie ‘Garv: Pride and Honour’. The Salman Khan starrer also featured Shilpa Shetty in the lead role.