Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan seeks to reopen complaint against Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel

In Mumbai, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh has filed a revision complaint against Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel. Ali filed the revision complaint against Rangoli in Mumbai’s session court with regards to an April 2020 complaint that was previously dismissed by the Magistrate court. The Metropolitan Magistrate court had previously dismissed Ali’s complaint against Kangana and Rangoli which was filed on April 15, 2020. As per the original complaint, Rangoli had posted a defamatory and objectionable statement against Tablighi Jamaat on her Twitter account which allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Ali Kaashif Khan has yet again approached the city’s collector for issuance of sanction on his complaint. According to an ETimes report, Ali said, “The complaint should not have been dismissed directly when the Magistrate had already directed for filing a police report under section 202 of CRPC. The Court should have rather kept it for compliance of the same”. Previously Kangana Ranaut had tweeted a video on Twitter with regards to violence in West Bengal during elections. In the video, she was seen criticizing the state government for letting this violence happen in West Bengal which lead to the suspension of her account.

Kangana had reacted to the suspension of her Twitter account and said, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering.”

