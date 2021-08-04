Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 4 reasons why Aishwarya Rai’s character Saba deserves her own spin off

“Beauty with Brains”, has won millions of hearts with her impeccable performances in the past. She has not only left a mark in Bollywood but also rose to international success. She is one of the most sought-after actresses of B-town. Despite appearing in a few films post motherhood, she enjoys a massive following across the globe. Former Miss World’s appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil left viewers awestruck.

Back in 2015, when announced his new directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, fans waited with bated breath to see their favourite star on screen again. Though Aishwarya had a small part in the film, no doubt, she nailed her character with ease. Aishwarya played the character of Saba, who walks into Ayan’s (Ranbir) life at a juncture when he needed a shoulder to cry on. Her ‘shayari’ left her fans stunned.

Here are the 4 reasons why Saba played by Aishwarya deserves her own spin off

Saba the shayara

Saba’s character was introduced in the second half of the film and barely made an appearance for over 30 minutes. But in that limited time, she set the stage on fire with her beauty and charm. Saba’s meaningful shayari in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil left a mark in her fans’ hearts. Perhaps a longer screen time would have given the buffs a deep insight into her character.

Saba’s one-sided love

The film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil talks about one-sided love. Despite making any kind of commitment, Aishwarya’s character Saba eventually falls in love with Ayan. Thus, it leaves fans feeling that Saba should have had more screen time and a lot could have been done to explain her love for Ranbir’s character.

Saba’s first incomplete love

The totally unexpected entry of as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character’s first husband left everyone by surprise. However, King Khan barely appears for 10 minutes in the movie, leaving buffs with numerous unanswered questions. What happened between Saba and Tahir Taliyar Khan (SRK)? Why did they end up getting divorced and more?

Saba and her unfinished ending

There is intense passion and love in the movie. The chemistry between on-screen couples is on point. But unlike Alizeh and Ayan's story that finds an ending (Happy for some, sad for others), Saba and Ayan’s chapter is left unfinished. Which is why fans would want to know more about Saba's ending.

