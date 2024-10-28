Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Clocks 8: When Virat Kohli called Anushka Sharma’s character his ‘most favorite ever’; revealed watching THIS scene on loop

Released in 2016, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil quickly became a classic, highlighting Karan Johar's signature storytelling. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma, the film explores themes of friendship, unrequited love, and heartbreak. Anushka's portrayal of Alizeh Khan received wide acclaim. As the film celebrates 8 years today, let’s revisit the moment when Anushka’s husband, Virat Kohli, called her character his ‘favorite ever’ and shared that he watched a particular scene on repeat.

Yes, you read that right! Virat Kohli, who usually keeps his thoughts about Anushka Sharma’s films low-key, once surprised everyone by sharing his admiration for her character in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In an interview with India Today, he revealed that Alizeh Khan was his favorite of her roles and even mentioned a specific scene that moved him deeply.

He said, “That character (Anushka’s spirited Alizeh) for me is my most favorite ever. I mean I still tell her often even now. Sometimes I sit down and open YouTube and watch that sequence of when she has cancer and the whole thing where Ranbir (Kapoor) comes back…that song is etched in my heart. It is never gonna be going anywhere.”

For those who may not know, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s love story began on the set of a commercial shoot, where their connection was instant. Their journey reached a beautiful milestone on December 11, 2017, when they exchanged vows and became a beloved couple, affectionately called 'Virushka' by fans.

Advertisement

Alongside stellar performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil became a fan favorite, enriched by Shah Rukh Khan’s memorable cameo and Pritam’s moving soundtrack.

The film's unforgettable dialogues captured the raw complexities of love, tracing Alizeh’s (Anushka Sharma) path of healing after a breakup and Ayan’s (Ranbir Kapoor) journey as a spirited musician. Together, they navigate the beauty and pain of love, making the movie resonate deeply with audiences.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma has been on a hiatus from films since Zero, where she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

However, she’s gearing up for a highly anticipated comeback in Chakda Xpress, a biopic that captures the inspiring journey of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This film marks her notable return to the big screen and is set to be a major milestone in her career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma revealed she wore a lot of Virat Kohli’s clothes; ‘He feels very happy’