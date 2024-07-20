Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star Fawad Khan apologises to his Indian fans for THIS reason amid comeback rumors

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is one of the most beloved and admired actors in India. Beyond his iconic Pakistani TV shows and movies, he has also won the hearts of fans and received critical acclaim in India, appearing in several Hindi film projects such as Khoobsurat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Kapoor & Sons.

Now, after a long wait, the actor is reportedly all set to make a grand comeback to Bollywood. He recently apologized to his fans for making them wait.

Fawad Khan apologizes to his Indin fans

According to PTI, The Khoobsurat actor apologized to his Indian fans and said, “I have always been very thankful to fans who have waited for me and I apologize for making them wait for so long. But it was not in my hands".

He mentioned that he firmly believes everything happens in its own time. He acknowledged the saying, "absence makes the heart grow fonder," but also pointed out another saying, "aankh ojhal, pahaad ojhal" (out of sight, out of mind), and added that this also happens.

The actor's rise to fame in the subcontinent began with his roles in Dastaan, Humsafar, and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Despite a promising start in Bollywood, his career faced setbacks due to strained India-Pakistan relations.

Nevertheless, Fawad, one of Pakistan’s most recognized actors, remained active by working on international projects and various Pakistani shows and films.

Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback

Reports suggest that Fawad Khan is preparing for a Bollywood return after nearly eight years, starring alongside actress Vaani Kapoor. Known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Khan's new project is shrouded in secrecy.

The producers plan to unveil the details just before the filming schedule commences in the UK, with Aarti Bagdi directing. The forthcoming romantic comedy, which remains untitled, will narrate the tale of two broken individuals who serendipitously come together, support each other, and ultimately fall in love. This film marks Eastwood Studios' first international collaboration.

This news has sparked immense excitement among Fawad Khan's fans in India.

