Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turns 4: Here are the unforgettable dialogues from Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer

’s romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring , , and marked four years today. The film was released on October 28, 2016. It was hailed by critics as well as fans. It is a story of unrequited love which revolves around Ayan (Ranbir) and Alizeh (Anushka). Even when Alizeh marries her boyfriend Ali (Fawad Khan), Ayan continues to love her and on the other hand, he also tries to find solace in poet Saba (Aishwarya) for some time.

Apart from the story and the stellar star cast, the cameos by and were a delight to watch in the film. And the melodious music composed by Pritam and romantic lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya worked wonders for the film. Reportedly, it was previously titled as Ae Dil, but when Karan heard the title track Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he loved it and changed the title of the film too. KJo wrote the script of the film within 30 days and they wrapped up filming in 55 days.

As Ae Dil Hai Mushkil completes its fourth anniversary today, here we have mentioned a few unforgettable dialogues from the film which will leave you in awe!

1. Pyaar Mein Junoon Hai, Par Dosti Mein Sukun Hai. Main Kabhi Nahi Chahti Ki Hum Dono Ke Beech Jo Sukun Hai Woh Chala Jaae.

2. Aapke Ansoon Bade Wafadar Hain, Aapki Ijazat Ke Bina Bahar Nahi Nikalte.

3. "Jab Pyaar mein Pyaar nah ho, Jab dard mein yaar nah ho Jab aasoun mein muskaan na ho, Jab Laafzo mein zubaan nah ho Jab saasein bas yunhi chale, Jab har din mein raat dhale Jab intezaar sirf waqt ka ho, Jab yaad uss kambat ka ho Kyun hun mein rahi jab kisi aur ki manzil, Dhadkano ne saath chhod diya Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

4: “Main kisi ki zaroorat nahin... Khwahish banna chahti hoon..”- one of the most beautiful dialogues of Aishwarya from ADHM.

5. “Aasaan hai kya? Aasi mohabbat karna..Jiske badle mohabbat na mile.”

6. “Sau andheron mein bhi roshan ho, us haqeeqat ki talash hai … teri dehleez pe chhod aaye, us mohabbat ki talash hai … jhukne ki ibaadat ko toh samjhe jahaan walon … katne pe joh haasil ho, us jannat ki talash hai.”

7. “Log aksar kehte hai na ki dil aur dimaag ke beech mein dil ki sunni chahiye … lekin jab dil toot jaata hai … toh usse behtar advice toh dimaag hi deta hai.”

8. “Mujhe samjhane ki koshish mat karna … kyun ki agar samjhaoge toh samajh jaaongi … agar samajh gayi toh bikhar jaaongi.”

9. “Khoobsurati toh dhal jaati hai … personality toh maut ke baad bhi zinda reh jaati hai.”

10. “Rishtey ke alava aur bhi rishtey hote hai”- the sweetest dialogue from the film.

For ADHM, Karan Johar reunited with Shah Rukh Khan after seven years. The last film the duo had worked together on was My Name Is Khan in 2010. Even Aishwarya and SRK reunited after 14 years for this film. Before ADHM, they had worked together in Devdas in 2002. This was their sixth film together.

Credits :Pinkvilla

