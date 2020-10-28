Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turns 4: Karan Johar shares heartfelt message for fans; Thanks them for their abundant love

As Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai completes 4 years of release, director Karan Johar celebrated the milestone with a special message.

When came with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring , and in the lead, in 2016, he redefined the ‘ek tarfaa pyaar’ for the millennials in the most beautiful manner. It was all about friendship, love and memories. From acting to songs Ranbir’s pairing with Anushka, his sizzling chemistry with Aishwarya and the blue eyed beauty’s unmissable panache, everything about Ae Dil Hai Mushkil grabbed the eyeballs. Interestingly, the movie went on to become a blockbuster at the box office.

And now, as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has completed four years of theatrical release, Karan Johar has been overwhelmed with the adulation being showered on the movie. He shared a beautiful video on this special day giving a synopsis of the movie with the background music of the title track. The message in the video read as, “A tale of hearts woven together by love, friendship and heartbreak… with eternal tunes and the magic of ek tarfaa pyaar. Jahan safar khoobsurat hai manzil se bhi.” KJo captioned the video as, “#4yearsofaedilhaimushkil ...The celebration of love even if it’s “ek tarfa” ....thank you for the abundant love the film continues to get and the music that soulfully lives on....”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s message as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turns 4:

To note, this was Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with Anushka and Aishwarya and he made a wonderful pair with both. It was undoubtedly a delight to watch this trio in one frame. Isn’t it? Share your views in the comment section below.

