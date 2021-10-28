Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turns 5: How music of Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's film encapsulates every hue of love

Bollywood films are incomplete with the touch of music. And when the music becomes in sync with the story of the film, it ends up connecting with the audience even more. Among the Bollywood films that left an impact on the audience with not just the story and performances, but also with the melodious music, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stands among the top. The Karan Johar directorial was a beautiful story of friendship and unrequited love and it had Ranbir and Anushka as the lead.

One of the biggest strengths of the film was the music composed by Pritam. Back in 2016, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's album managed to top the charts as each song on the playlist expressed a different shade of love and relationships. Be it friendship or passionate romance, Pritam's music managed to make the audience feel every lyric and emotion. Today, as the film clocks 5 years, we take a look at how the music of Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's film encapsulates every hue of love.

1. Ae Dil hai Mushkil title track

The most impactful song on the album of Anushka and Ranbir's film is the title track. Crooned by Arijit Singh and picturised on Ranbir completely, the song captures the emotion of Ayan's unrequited love. The depth of his feelings for Alizeh and how he is living his life without her love gets communicated through the music of Pritam, the voice of Arijit and lyrics of Amitabh Bhattacharya. If you are a sucker for heart-tugging, emotional songs, the song certainly may be on your playlist even 5 years later.

2. Bulleya

Capturing the essence of the passionate love of a guy who finds his muse in an intriguing woman, Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil hits the right notes from the start. Powerful vocals by Amit Mishra and Shilpa Rao combined with pumped-up rock and Sufi music elements by Pritam made Bulleya a complete winner on the playlist. The lyrics too expressed how Ayan confesses that he has finally found his muse in Saba aka Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and has passionate feelings for her.

3. The Breakup song

Till 2016, all songs about the breakup in Bollywood films were overloaded with melodrama and emotions. However, giving it a funky Gen-Z twist, Pritam managed to add fun into the feelings of after separation with The Breakup song. The lyrics perfectly were relatable with the lingo used by Gen-Z and captured how one can overcome a breakup by going through different stages of emotions. The music was foot-tapping enough to get the audience grooving. Ranbir, Anushka's dance moves too managed to leave an impact and made this song by Pritam a chartbuster. Even now, the song is loved by fans.

4. Channa Mereya

Delving into the tunes of Sufi music, Pritam really hit home with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's star track Channa Mereya. The bonus was Arijit Singh's vocals and Ranbir's emotional performance on the song. The Channa Mereya song captured heartbreak like never before and left many of us in tears. The lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya perfectly described the pain of seeing one's beloved getting married to someone else and heartbreak due to unrequited love. To date, no other heartbreak song has been able to top this one!

5. Cutiepie

A perfect wedding song, Cutiepie captured how one part of love is also friendship and one needs to be goofy enough to enjoy the bond. In the song, Ranbir aka Ayan is seen being a part of Alizeh's wedding ceremonies and pretending to be happy for the would-be bride. The peppy tunes by Pritam and powerful voices of Pradeep Singh and Nakash Aziz, make Cutiepie a catchy number. Even now, almost every wedding will have this song on the playlist and we'd find everyone grooving on the dancefloor.

