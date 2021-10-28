Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turns 5: Karan Johar makes fans nostalgic with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's unique video

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was one of those films that stays with you even after 5 years of its release. The film starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles had touched many hearts on its release. Well, the film that redefined the tale of love and taught the importance of ‘ek tarfa pyaar’ to many has clocked 5 years today. Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to post a special video and get take all the fans on a nostalgic trip.

Karan Johar shared a video that had several heart touching scenes from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The video had Ranbir Kapoor’s passion, Anushka Sharma’s heartbreak and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s advice. Sharing this video, KJo wrote, “Of love, friendship, heartbreak and everything in between! The power of ek tarfaa pyaar grows stronger with all YOUR love and passion too. A film, a story, an album, a cast & team that is close to my dil #5YearsOfADHM.”

Take a look:

As expected fans showered love on the video and took to the comments section to praise the video. Manish Malhotra took to the comments section to write, “Wowww time is flying it’s already 5 years . All our days in Vienna and london shooting for the film . Memoriesforlife.”

Well, we bet this video is going to take all the fans on a nostalgic trip and you might want to watch Ae Dil Hai Mushkil again today.

