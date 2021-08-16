Afghanistan Crisis: Anushka Sharma shares heart wrenching news of people falling off plane

Taliban entered Kabul and took over Afghanistan on Sunday, August 15. After that, there has been a lot of chaos in the country, and the internet is filled with disturbing pictures and videos. took to her Instagram stories to share a news clip reporting a heart-wrenching event that is going viral on the internet.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma posted a screenshot of the news piece that had a disturbing image of an aircraft flying in the air and a human falling off the aircraft mid-air. The news piece reported two people falling to death from the plane that was leaving Kabul after they had tied themselves to its wheels. Sharing this image and the news on her Instagram story, Anushka wrote, “This is heart wrenching. Noone should have to go through this..” The same video is going viral on the internet.

Click HERE to see:

Moreover, these shocking visuals of Afghans tying themselves to aircraft wheels in a desperate attempt to flee from Taliban-captured Kabul are heart-wrenching. The chaos was reported at the airport as people attempted to leave Afghanistan. The situation worsened after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, stating that he left to prevent a 'flood of bloodshed'.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan Crisis: Rhea Charkaborty, Soni Razdan, Shekhar Kapur REACT as Taliban takes over the country