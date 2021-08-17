Afghanistan Crisis: Hema Malini says ‘Kabul I knew was so beautiful and my experience there was very nice’

Hema Malini has shot for a film titled ‘Dharmatma’ along with Feroz Khan in Kabul, Afghanistan. The film came out in 1974 and was one of the talking points about the film was the song ‘Kya Khoob Lagti Ho’. In a recent chat with Times of India, Hema Malini recounted the time when she shot the film in Kabul. She also spoke of the current Afghanistan crisis. She said, “It is so sad to see what it is happening and see people trying to escape from the country. That mad rush at the airport is very scary.”

Recounting her experience of shooting Dharmatma in Afghanistan, she said, “The Kabul I knew was so beautiful and my experience there was very nice. We had landed at Kabul Airport, which was at the time as small as the Mumbai airport, and we stayed at a hotel nearby. But eventually we travelled to locations like Bamiyan and Band-e-Amir for our shooting and while returning back we would see these men with these long kurtas and beards, who looked like Talibanis. At that time Russians were also a force in the Afghanistan.”

She further added, “There was no problem at that time, it was peaceful and Feroz Khan had managed the whole trip and it was a very well organised shooting.” Speaking about the current crisis in Afghanistan, she said, “I don’t know what the Talibanis are going to do to the place. I don’t know what will happen to the people of this country. Other nations should help them immediately and I know our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji will definitely reach out to them.”

