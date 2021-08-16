Afghanistan Crisis: Kabul Express director Kabir Khan REVEALS getting death threats from Taliban while filming

Kabir Khan started off his career as a documentary filmmaker where he had shot several documentaries in Afghanistan. Kabir began his career in the Hindi film industry with Kabul Express. The film starred John Abraham and Arshad Warsi in the lead and was produced by Aditya Chopra. Kabir in a recent chat with ETimes spoke about facing death threats from the Taliban during the filming of Kabul Express. Kabir also speaks on the current Afghanistan crisis and the film industry of Afghanistan. Kabir said, “With the Taliban coming back, I have no idea what is going to happen to the film industry. I don’t think they will be allowed to survive.”

Kabir Khan spoke about going to shoot a documentary in Afghanistan. He said, “During my visit to Afghanistan in 1996, before the Taliban had come to power, I was shooting the documentary, and every day the Taliban used to shell the city, rockets would be fired and they would land all over the place. It was dangerous and at that point, we left Kabul and came back. Two months later, the Taliban had taken over Kabul. We couldn’t go back for five years.”

Kabir further spoke about going to shoot Kabul Express in facing death threats from Afghanistan. He said, “We had a good network and these are the same people who helped me set up ‘Kabul Express’. Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) had told me that it is very difficult to produce a film in Afghanistan. He asked, ‘Do you know people?’ and as it turned out, these people completely supported me and helped me set up my first film.”

He further added, “And when we got death threats from the Taliban during the filming those people helped us again, gave us security, including the government and the locals. Because of that, I was able to finish my film over there and these are the same people who are asking for help today and I am helpless.”

Speaking on the current status of Afghanistan and its film industry, Kabir said, “These are people who are in the film industry, they are actors, and they are going to be targeted by the Taliban. The last time the Taliban was in power, the films were banned, photography was banned. After the Taliban left, Afghan citizens were making a lot of films.” He added, “They would come to India and meet us and their cinema was back on track. They used to talk about collaborating with us, taking some technology from here. But now, with the Taliban coming back, I have no idea what is going to happen to the film industry.”

