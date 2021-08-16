Afghanistan Crisis: Rhea Charkaborty, Soni Razdan, Shekhar Kapur REACT as Taliban takes over the country

A crisis like no other is unfolding close to home as the Taliban entered Kabul and took over Afghanistan on Sunday, 15 August -- a day when India celebrated its 75th Independence Day. The situation worsened as the US withdrew its troops and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country stating that Taliban had won. The Taliban militants entered Kabul almost 20 years after they were ousted from power by a US-led invasion.

The Taliban's take over Afghanistan has led to catastrophic result of the country's citizens desperately trying to flee the region. Videos from Kabul airport have flooded social media with hundreds of citizens trying to enter the airport, while many others scrambling for a spot on a flight.

Several Bollywood personalities took to social media to show their support with the country that has plunged into this humanitarian crisis. Soni Razdan tweeted, "While one country celebrates their Independence another loses theirs … what a world this is." Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty shared a message for the women of Afghanistan.

Actress Tisca Chopra remembered her growing up years in Kabul as she tweeted a photo saying, "Growing up in #Kabul was unforgettably beautiful .. what has happened is heartbreaking .. Sending peace to this stunningly beautiful yet tragic country .. #KabulFalls #Afghanistan."

Take a look below at some reactions to the Afghanistan Crisis:

Special prayer for the people of Afghanistan. A nation wrecked and destroyed by colonial ambitions of foreign powers. #Afganistan — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 16, 2021

Growing up in #Kabul was unforgettably beautiful .. what has happened is heartbreaking .. Sending peace to this stunningly beautiful yet tragic country .. #KabulFalls #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/5VCwwgfWfz — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) August 16, 2021

The situation in Afghanistan is very concerning. My heart goes out to the Afghan people. Prayers for its stability. #AfghanistanBurning #Taliban — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) August 15, 2021

While one country celebrates their Independence another loses theirs … what a world this is — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 15, 2021

