Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj become parents as they welcome a girl: A little bit of heaven sent to earth

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj, who tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony, welcomed a baby girl and shared the happy news on social media.
36438 reads Mumbai Updated: August 2, 2020 08:49 am
Actor Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj got possibly the happiest news during this lockown that they had been waiting for. The duo became proud parents and Aftab took to Instagram to announce the same. The actor shared that he and his wife have welcomed a baby girl and are elated. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony, have quite the following on social media. 

Sharing the good news, Aftab wrote, "A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now." Wishes flooded in for the couple in the comments section and one of them was from his co-star Vivek Oberoi. "Amazing news my brother! So happy for you both! Welcome to the bliss of parenthood and trust me, having a daughter is the most special part of fatherhood! #daddyslittlegirl #parenthood #itsagirl," Vivek commented with multiple heart emojis. 

Along with the good news, Aftab also shared an adorable picture of him and his wife gesturing a heart by their hands around their baby's little feet. 

Take a look at Aftab's post:

In a recent interview, Aftab had opened up on groupism in Bollywood. He told  ETimes, "This groupism was called as campism in the early 2000's where people were saying this one belong to YRF, Bhatt or other camps. I was never subjected to this as I always worked with a wide spectrum of producers and I was friendly to all but never close." 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dil Bechara’s Swastika Mukherjee claims Bengali actors don’t get equal opportunities in Bollywood

Credits :Pinkvilla

