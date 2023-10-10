Aftab Shivdasani loses Rs 1.50 lakh from bank account in KYC fraud; lodges police complaint

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani, known for his roles in films such as Masti, Awara Paagal Deewana, Hungama, and more, recently became a victim of cyber fraud. Aftab reportedly lost Rs 1.50 lakh from his bank account on Sunday, after he received a message from an unfamiliar mobile number, instructing him to update his KYC details. In response, he has filed a police complaint, and a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

As per a report from PTI, Aftab Shivdasani fell prey to online fraud, losing ₹1.50 lakh in the process. On Sunday, October 8, the actor received a text message prompting him to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) details linked to a leading private sector bank, which led to the unfortunate incident. The Bandra police station registered a case the following day in connection with this cybercrime.

An official from the Bandra police station provided details on the incident, stating, "The actor received a message from a mobile number unknown to him. In the message, he was instructed to update his KYC details linked to the bank, failing which his account will be suspended. Shivdasani clicked on the link mentioned in the message. As he followed the instructions, he received a message that ₹ 1,49,999 was debited from his account.”

Following the incident, the actor reached out to the bank's branch manager on Monday, October 9. Acting on the manager's advice, Aftab Shivdasani then filed a police complaint.

The official mentioned that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

