Aftab Shivdasani opens up about his journey in Bollywood; Says 'The film industry is a tough place to be in’

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani recently completed 21 years in the film industry. In 1999, he made his big Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Mast alongside Urmila Matondkar. Since then, the actor has come a long way. Now, in an exclusive interview with ETimes, the actor has revealed about his journey in Bollywood so far. He said, “The film industry is a tough place to be in if you don’t have a support system.” However, apart from working in good films, he still feels that his fans love kept him going.

When asked about his choice of directors under whom he would have loved to make his debut in current times, he said that he would have either opted for Ram Gopal Varma again or Rajkumar Hirani. “I admire Hirani as a director and love his films. It has been a long-standing dream to work with him,” he added.

Further, during the lockdown, the actor has learnt various things like cooking, cleaning, etc. He connected with his friends and family via video calls. But most importantly, he practised patience as that is the need of the hour. On coping up with the pandemic, he said, “This pandemic has been challenging for all of us, but I have tried to be optimistic and keep the faith that this too will pass.”

Lastly, when asked about his upcoming project, he stated “I have liked two-three scripts of films as well as some projects on the web. I will share them with my fans when I am ready.” Aftab will be next seen in Tom Dick and Harry Returns.

