  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aftab Shivdasani opens up about his journey in Bollywood; Says 'The film industry is a tough place to be in’

Aftab Shivdasani completed 21 years in Bollywood and he feels that the love of his fans kept him going.
15264 reads Mumbai
Aftab Shivdasani opens up about his journey in BollywoodAftab Shivdasani opens up about his journey in Bollywood; Says 'The film industry is a tough place to be in’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani recently completed 21 years in the film industry. In 1999, he made his big Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Mast alongside Urmila Matondkar. Since then, the actor has come a long way. Now, in an exclusive interview with ETimes, the actor has revealed about his journey in Bollywood so far. He said, “The film industry is a tough place to be in if you don’t have a support system.” However, apart from working in good films, he still feels that his fans love kept him going. 

When asked about his choice of directors under whom he would have loved to make his debut in current times, he said that he would have either opted for Ram Gopal Varma again or Rajkumar Hirani. “I admire Hirani as a director and love his films. It has been a long-standing dream to work with him,” he added. 

Further, during the lockdown, the actor has learnt various things like cooking, cleaning, etc. He connected with his friends and family via video calls. But most importantly, he practised patience as that is the need of the hour. On coping up with the pandemic, he said, “This pandemic has been challenging for all of us, but I have tried to be optimistic and keep the faith that this too will pass.”

Lastly, when asked about his upcoming project, he stated “I have liked two-three scripts of films as well as some projects on the web. I will share them with my fans when I am ready.” Aftab will be next seen in Tom Dick and Harry Returns.

Also Read: Thrilling weekend with ZEE5's Poison 2 is here as Aftab Shivdasani takes on Josh team coz 'Revenge Never Ends'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ETimes

You may like these
Thrilling weekend with ZEE5's Poison 2 is here as Aftab Shivdasani takes on Josh team coz 'Revenge Never Ends'
Aftab Shivdasani tests negative for Covid 19, reveals he felt 'disoriented' when he first tested positive
Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID 19 & goes in home quarantine; Emphasises on using masks & sanitisers
Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj become parents as they welcome a girl: A little bit of heaven sent to earth
Sushmita Sen looks perfect as she is 'Caught in the moment and finds balance in moving & being present'; PHOTO
Deepika Padukone gifts 'baby girl' Ananya Panday birthday letter: Words can’t describe the love I feel for you

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement