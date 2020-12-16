Aftab Shivdasani recalls working with Sridevi in Chaalbaaz; Says 'It was priceless working with a legend'

Sridevi left for her heavenly abode on February 24, 2020. Many celebs and fans alike recall her memories on certain occasions.

It’s been more than two years since the legendary actress left for her heavenly abode. The starlet’s untimely demise left everyone heartbroken. However, her legacy continues through the evergreen films in which she acted and through the fond memories shared by the fans and other celebs. Recently, Aftab Shivdasani became nostalgic while remembering the time when he worked with her in a popular film. This happened after one of the actor’s fans shared a special tweet with a video.

Actually, the Twitter user shared a short clip from the iconic film Chaalbaaz featuring a younger Aftab and Sridevi. The same user further wrote, “I didn't realize that the little boy in this film was you ... watched it when I was a child @AftabShivdasani #Chaalbaaz.” The actor was quick enough to reply to the same and wrote, “Yes, it is. Was Priceless working with a legend like Sridevi ma’am. God bless her soul.” Well, this clip is sure to make many of the ardent fans of Sridevi emotional and nostalgic.

Check out his tweet below:

Yes, it is. Was Priceless working with a legend like Sridevi ma’am. God bless her soul. #grateful #chaalbaaz https://t.co/FStV0fmosN — Aftab Shivdasani (AftabShivdasani) December 16, 2020

Now, talking about Aftab Shivdasani, the actor is currently garnering a lot of response owing to his spectacular performance in a recently released web series. He is soon going to produce a film named Dhundh under the banner of his own production house. It is reportedly a psychological horror drama and the star cast are yet to be announced. Earlier in September, the actor left everyone in shock after having revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Credits :Aftab Shivdasani Twitter

