Aftab Shivdasani tests negative for Covid 19, reveals he felt 'disoriented' when he first tested positive

Aftab Shivdasani also opened up about his experience of dealing with coronavirus for the last two weeks and what it has been like. Read on to know details.

After being contracted with the deadly coronavirus a little more than two weeks ago, Aftab Shivdasani revealed on Tuesday that he has tested negative for Covid 19. Sharing a post on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Hi everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my Covid test again and by the grace of god, the reports came negative. Thank you all for your support and good wishes."

Sharing the post, Aftab captioned it, "Grateful Om Sai Ram. Allah Malik." He also opened up about his experience of dealing with coronavirus for the last two weeks. Turns out, Aftab and his wife were prepping to leave for London just before he was tested positive.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Aftab revealed that when he first got to know that he was Covid 19 positive, he was shocked and felt disoriented. "For the first few minutes I was disoriented because obviously I didn’t know how to react. There were a thousand thoughts in my head. My entire schedule was going to go for a toss. We hear, speak and read about but until it happens to you it’s still news. There are so many theories going around Covid about how fast it’s spreading, the mortality rate, the medication… The fact that the whole world is unclear about this is a little bit worrying. Slowly I composed myself and decided to deal with it," Aftab said.

Take a look at Aftab's post below:

He was in home isloation and Aftab got another test done after two weeks. However, his second test came out positive. A few days later he underwent another test which flashed negative as the result. “I got the result of my third test on Monday and thankfully it came negative. With my family and well wisher’s good wishes and by God’s grace I recuperated well," Aftab said.

Well, here's hoping Aftab Shivdasani has a healthy recovery soon!

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan sends gentle reminder about COVID 19 in a video: Keep your mask on, don't take this lightly

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×