Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID 19 & goes in home quarantine; Emphasises on using masks & sanitisers

Aftab Shivdasani shared the news of him being COVID 19 positive on social media and stated that he had minor symptoms of the disease.

Days after and tested positive for COVID 19, another Bollywood celebrity has been detected with this deadly virus. We are talking about Aftab Shivdasani. The Awara Paagal Deewana actor tested positive for COVID 19. He shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter and revealed that while he had minor symptoms, he is in home quarantine and under medical supervision at the moment as suggested by the doctors and the concerned authorities.

Futher more, Aftab emphasised on maintaining social distancing and the use of masks and hand sanitisers during the COVID 19 times. He wrote, "Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently, I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID 19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab."

Take a look at Aftab Shivdasani’s post about testing positive for COVID 19:

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and were also diagnosed with Coronavirus. However, they managed to beat the virus with the help of doctors.

