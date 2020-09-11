  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID 19 & goes in home quarantine; Emphasises on using masks & sanitisers

Aftab Shivdasani shared the news of him being COVID 19 positive on social media and stated that he had minor symptoms of the disease.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: September 11, 2020 05:07 pm
Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID 19 & goes in home quarantine; Emphasises on using masks & sanitisersAftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID 19 & goes in home quarantine; Emphasises on using masks & sanitisers
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Days after Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora tested positive for COVID 19, another Bollywood celebrity has been detected with this deadly virus. We are talking about Aftab Shivdasani. The Awara Paagal Deewana actor tested positive for COVID 19. He shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter and revealed that while he had minor symptoms, he is in home quarantine and under medical supervision at the moment as suggested by the doctors and the concerned authorities.

Futher more, Aftab emphasised on maintaining social distancing and the use of masks and hand sanitisers during the COVID 19 times. He wrote, "Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently, I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID 19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab."

Take a look at Aftab Shivdasani’s post about testing positive for COVID 19:

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also diagnosed with Coronavirus. However, they managed to beat the virus with the help of doctors.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19: I am asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Get well soon

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement