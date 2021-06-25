  1. Home
Aftab Shivdasani on watching India vs New Zealand WTC final in England: We take our freedom for granted

Aftab Shivdasani says he had almost forgotten the feel of a cricket stadium. New Zealand won the match against India.
Aftab Shivdasani on watching WTC final in the stadium
Actor Aftab Shivdasani lived the wish of many cricket fans in India. Aftab caught the WTC final between India and New Zealand in the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Aftab mentioned that though the event was a bit spoiled by the rain, he still enjoyed the competition between the two teams. He also shared the lovely experience of watching the game in the stadium with the vibes especially after being in lockdown for months. Aftab is known for starring in comedies alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi in films like ‘Grand Masti’.

Speaking about his experience, Aftab said, “It was amazing. It was almost surreal going to the stadium after a year and half after being locked down at home-- from not moving out at all to suddenly going out and enjoying a sport that we all love so much. Obviously, the stadium was not packed because of the cap of 4000 people for an outdoor event in England.” He further added, “It just goes to show how much we take our freedom for granted. It was just unreal to be there and support our country.”

Aftab further spoke about when he did visit the stadium, he was not able to meet any of the players. “The players, their family and the staff are all in a bio bubble. So that was not possible. I also have a 10-month-old daughter at home and it is not worth taking the risk with the whole meeting too many people,” said Aftab. He was last seen in web series called ‘Poison 2’ portraying the character of Aditya Singh Rathore. 

Also Read| India Vs New Zealand WTC Final: Kane Williamson’s team crowned World Champions, Virat Kohli & co runners up

