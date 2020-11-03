After 8 long months, cinemas in Maharashtra to finally reopen from 6 November?

While cinemas and multiplexes have opened in various parts across the country, shutters are still down in the the film hub of India -- Mumbai.

The movie business came to a grinding halt back in March when the government announced a nation-wide lockdown. Since March 2020, there have been no Friday releases and movies meant for the big screen have released on various streaming platforms. While they kept us entertained during our time indoors, movie buffs have been missing the big screen experience. While cinemas and multiplexes have opened in various parts across the country, shutters are still down in the the film hub of India -- Mumbai.

Now, according to a latest tweet by trade analyst Komal Nahta, cinemas in Maharashtra may reopen before Diwali. As majority of sectors have opened up, multiplex chains are the only ones awaiting a nod from the government. As per Nahta's tweet, the state government in likely to issue a notice in this regard very soon.

Komal Nahta tweeted, "BREAKING NEWS: Order for cinema reopening in Maharashtra to come in less than 24 hours. They could restart operations from Friday, November 6." Take a look:

BREAKING NEWS:

Order for cinema reopening in Maharashtra to come in less than 24 hours. They could restart operations from Friday, November 6. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) November 3, 2020

Several films which were meant to release on the big screen were compelled to release on OTT platforms owing to losses. With cinemas across India now open, many films which released earlier in the first three months of 2020. Along with that, 2019's films like War, PM Narendra Modi biopic and late Sushant Singh Rajput's film Kedarnath have also reportedly released.

