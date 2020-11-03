  1. Home
  2. entertainment

After 8 long months, cinemas in Maharashtra to finally reopen from 6 November?

While cinemas and multiplexes have opened in various parts across the country, shutters are still down in the the film hub of India -- Mumbai.
21666 reads Mumbai
Cinemas in Maharashtra to finally reopen from 6 November? After 8 long months, cinemas in Maharashtra to finally reopen from 6 November? (Representational Image)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The movie business came to a grinding halt back in March when the government announced a nation-wide lockdown. Since March 2020, there have been no Friday releases and movies meant for the big screen have released on various streaming platforms. While they kept us entertained during our time indoors, movie buffs have been missing the big screen experience. While cinemas and multiplexes have opened in various parts across the country, shutters are still down in the the film hub of India -- Mumbai. 

Now, according to a latest tweet by trade analyst Komal Nahta, cinemas in Maharashtra may reopen before Diwali. As majority of sectors have opened up, multiplex chains are the only ones awaiting a nod from the government. As per Nahta's tweet, the state government in likely to issue a notice in this regard very soon. 

Komal Nahta tweeted, "BREAKING NEWS: Order for cinema reopening in Maharashtra to come in less than 24 hours. They could restart operations from Friday, November 6." Take a look:

Several films which were meant to release on the big screen were compelled to release on OTT platforms owing to losses. With cinemas across India now open, many films which released earlier in the first three months of 2020. Along with that, 2019's films like War, PM Narendra Modi biopic and late Sushant Singh Rajput's film Kedarnath have also reportedly released. 

Are you looking forward to return to the cinema? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Multiplex chains say no to already released films on OTT; War, Thappad, Kedarnath set to release again

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Komal Nahta/TwitterGetty Images

You may like these
Sara Ali Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Actresses who went for quick getaways as soon as unlock phase began
Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on her wedding plans: I have no intention of getting married anytime soon
Disha Patani matches her mask with Tiger Shroff as they dine out together after months; See PHOTO
WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana and Deepika Padukone's musical tributes to Shah Rukh Khan as he turned 55
Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a trip down memory lane as she drops cute UNSEEN photo of chilling with her cousins
Ayushmann Khurrana ditches his stay with family at hometown for a hotel due to COVID 19 threat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement