After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan contracts COVID 19, announces with 3 Idiots twist: Farhan has to follow Rancho

It has been a tough few days for the Indian Film Industry as several stars from showbiz have tested positive for COVID 19. On Wednesday this week, Pinkvilla was the first to report that had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and was in home quarantine. And, now, his 3 Idiots co-star, actor R Madhavan has also announced in a post on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID 19. However, he announced with a 3 Idiots twist in a post.

Sharing the news on Twitter, R Madhavan wrote, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho, and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well." As soon as he announced it on Twitter, fans started pouring in good wishes for the actor. Many wished him a speedy recovery.

Many of the fans also appreciated the way in which R Madhavan put out the news about getting COVID. A fan wrote, "What a lovely way to put out the information! :D" Another wrote, "You'll be hale and hearty soon. Wishes and prayers for you."

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well. pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

Over the past few weeks, there has been a surge in the COVID 19 cases in the country. From showbiz, besides Aamir, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Kartik Aaryan also tested positive for COVID 19 and had revealed on social media. Earlier, , who began shooting for Brahmastra, tested positive for COVID 19 and was in home quarantine. Amid the surge, several stars from Bollywood also have taken the vaccine route and on Wednesday, went to take the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine.

Here's wishing R Madhavan a speedy recovery.

