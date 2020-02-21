After Aamir Khan, Salman Khan to turn a turbaned Sikh on screen; Will pull off a cop avatar for gangster flick

Aamir Khan is all set to essay a Sikh man in Laal Singh Chaddha and now, as per the latest reports, Salman Khan too will pull off a turbaned avatar in his next with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Last year, left everyone in awe of his turbaned avatar in Laal Singh Chaddha’s poster. Fans were eager to see the film. Now, it looks like after Aamir’s stint as Sikh, too will be seen pulling off a turbaned avatar for his next. Yes, as Pinkvilla reported first that Salman is gearing up to team up with his brother-in-law and LoveYatri actor Aayush Sharma in a gangster flick, now reports are in that the Bhaijaan of Bollywood may turn a turbaned Sikh for the gangster drama.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman will be seen playing a Sikh cop in a gangster flick with Aayush in which Sharma will play the outlaw. The film will be reportedly helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and will go on floors in May 2020. The report further stated that Salman will grow his beard and don a turbaned look for the gangster flick and even his brother-in-law Aayush will beef up to play a North Indian gangster. Reportedly, Salman’s look tests will begin next week.

The report further stated that last time Salman played Sikh was in Heroes in 2008 where he played a soldier. Now, in the gangster drama, Salman will be playing a cop and no heroine will be cast opposite him. A source told the daily, “His is an honest, upright, no-nonsense cop on a mission. However, the hunt is on for a leading lady for Aayush, a gangster on the run. He will sport a rugged look and will bulk up for the role since Salman and he have several confrontations.” The film reportedly will go on floors by May and will wrap up by September. The report stated that Khan has already blocked bulk of dates for the film and Abhiraj is working on finishing touches on the script.

The expected release date as per the report may be the year end or early 2021 release. Meanwhile, Salman is working day in and out to finish shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also stars . Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is slated to be released on Eid 2020. Apart from this, Salman also has announced Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde. The shoot for it will begin post the wrap up the gangster drama.

