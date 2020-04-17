After Aashiqui, Bhushan Kumar all set to remake the 90's hit Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

Bhushan Kumar is all set to remake the 90s hit romantic drama, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin starring Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. Read on for further details.

Bhushan Kumar is all set to carry forward his father Gulshan Kumar’s legacy and will remake the 1991 romantic drama Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin which was a box office success at that time. The movie featured and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. And the best part is that the news has been already confirmed by the filmmaker who is accredited with making multiple hit movies to date. Previously, he had already helmed the remake of another 90s hit Aashiqui.

As per reports, Bhushan has admitted that both the movies (implying Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Aashiqui) are great franchises for taking forward. The filmmaker has further mentioned that both these movies were hits back then and that it is his responsibility to carry forward his father’s legacy. Going by these words of Bhushan Kumar, there are speculations that he is planning to produce Aashiqui 3 too! As we know, Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and was a blockbuster hit in 2013.

There were also rumors about and being roped in for the third installment of Aashiqui. However, all of them turned out to be false later on. Talking about the remake of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, it will be a simplistic musical love story, reveals a source. As per the same source, both these movies will go on floors once everything gets back to normal implying the current situation prevailing in the country owing to the Coronavirus crisis.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

