After Abhilasha Patil, Sriprada passes away due to COVID 19 complications; Sudhaa Chandran mourns her demise

Sudhaa Chandran is heartbroken with the sudden demise of actress Sriprada because of Coronavirus complications.
The COVID 19 pandemic has been taking a massive toll on the entertainment industry. Not just the shooting has been stalled but many celebs have also lost their lives owing to the complications due to the deadly virus. Abhilasha Patil was seen in movies like Chhichhore, Good Newwz, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, etc. And while the industry is still mourning her loss, another actress had bid adieu to the world. We are talking about actress Sriprada who breathed her last today.

According to media reports, the senior actress died due to COVID 19 complications. Soon, film and TV artists' body CINTAA paid their tribute to the actress. Later, Sudhaa Chandran also mourned Sriprada’s demise and shared her pic on social media. In the caption, the senior actress called Sriprada a great human being and a caring soul. Sudhaa wrote, “Very sad news this morning .....actress Sreepada is no more....a great human, a v noble soul, caring Nd loving and a gud actress..... worked with her in several projects.....Om shanti my dear....u will be truly missed”.

Take a look at Sudhaa Chandran’s post for Sriprada’s demise:

For the uninitiated, Sriprada is known for her role in Hindi, South as well as Bhojpuri films. She has worked with stars like Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna. Some of her movies include Bewafa Sama, Khooni Murda, UIlaka, Aag Ke Sholay, Dharam Sankat, Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, Reshma and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal had also passed away of COVID 19 complications and Manoj Bajpayee had mourned his demise. He wrote, “Oh my god!!! What a sad news !!! We knew each other for 14 yrs since the making of 1971! REST IN PEACE MAJOR !!! So Shocking!!!”

