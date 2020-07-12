  1. Home
  2. entertainment

After Abhishek Bachchan tests Covid 19 positive, dubbing studio shut as actor recorded there for web series

Prior to the release of his web show, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai's Versova throughout the week with co-star Amit Sadh.
7747 reads Mumbai
News,Abhishek Bachchan,Amitabh Bachchan,CoronavirusAfter Abhishek Bachchan tests Covid 19 positive, dubbing studio shut as actor recorded there for web series
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The news of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus has taken social media by storm. The father-son duo took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce that they had tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted in the hospital. An health update later from Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that their condition was stable and they were showing symptoms of mild cough and fever. 

Just this Friday, Abhishek made his digital debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows. Prior to the release of the show, the actor was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai's Versova throughout the week. He was recording for his web series with co-star Amit Sadh and the duo were often snapped by the paparazzi. Now, as per trade analyst Komal Nahta, the dubbing studio has been temporarily shut after the actor was tested positive. 

He tweeted, "Sound N Vision dubbing studio closed temporarily as Abhishek Bachchan had, just a few days back, dubbed there for his web series, ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’." Check it out: 

Sharing his test results on Twitter, Abhishek had tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital." He urged his fans and followers to remain calm and said, "We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you." 

 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Amitabh has fought many health battles iin his life time. He is equipped with time tested vaccine of good good wish wishes of people. Get well soon!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement