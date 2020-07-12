After Abhishek Bachchan tests Covid 19 positive, dubbing studio shut as actor recorded there for web series

Prior to the release of his web show, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai's Versova throughout the week with co-star Amit Sadh.

The news of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus has taken social media by storm. The father-son duo took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce that they had tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted in the hospital. An health update later from Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that their condition was stable and they were showing symptoms of mild cough and fever.

Just this Friday, Abhishek made his digital debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows. Prior to the release of the show, the actor was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai's Versova throughout the week. He was recording for his web series with co-star Amit Sadh and the duo were often snapped by the paparazzi. Now, as per trade analyst Komal Nahta, the dubbing studio has been temporarily shut after the actor was tested positive.

He tweeted, "Sound N Vision dubbing studio closed temporarily as Abhishek Bachchan had, just a few days back, dubbed there for his web series, ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’." Check it out:

Sound N Vision dubbing studio closed temporarily as Abhishek Bachchan had, just a few days back, dubbed there for his web series, ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 11, 2020

Sharing his test results on Twitter, Abhishek had tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital." He urged his fans and followers to remain calm and said, "We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×