After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek are proud of Aaradhya’s tribute to COVID 19 warriors

A day back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a painting made by Aaradhya Bachchan as a tribute to frontline COVID 19 warriors. Now, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also were proud to showcase Aaradhya’s painting as a thank you note for Coronavirus warriors.

Amid the Coronavirus crisis in India, frontline workers like doctors, medical staff, police officers, soldiers, news reporters and others are still doing their duty amid the risky times. As a tribute to them, several gestures have been done by the government and people of the country. Among them, ’s daughter also made a beautiful painting to thank the COVID 19 frontline warriors. A day back, Aishwarya shared the same on social media and now, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan too have shared it.

Taking to Instagram, Senior Bachchan penned a sweet note about the painting made by the 8-year-old Aaradhya;. He wrote, “... you feel .. you understand .. you express .. even if you are an 8 yr old .... this by grand daughter Aaradhya ..” Seeing the same, several fans were left in awe of the little girl’s artistic talent. Abhishek also shared the same painting made by his daughter on his personal social media handle. In his post, Shweta Bachchan left a sweet comment for Aaradhya.

Shweta wrote, “How Cute.” With this, the entire Bachchan family expressed happiness and pride in Aaradhya’s artistic skills and her gesture to laud the frontline workers who are doing their best to keep the people of the country safe amid the Coronavirus pandemic. With her painting, Aaradhya also urged people to stay home amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Check out Aaradhya’s sketch shared by Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan:

The government recently extended the lockdown for another 2 weeks in India till May 17. Amid the same, tributes for the doctors, police officers and others are pouring in across the country. A concert, I For India was also held a day back on facebook where Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and other popular stars of Bollywood and Hollywood came to raise funds to support COVID 19 affected people.

